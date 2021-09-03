Flight Ops

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jose Machado, from Yorbalinda, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, stands bow safety as an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, launches from Ford’s flight deck March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

