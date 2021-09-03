Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Amber Anderson from Marion, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, prior to launch, March 9, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)
