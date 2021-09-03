Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FLOPS [Image 9 of 22]

    FLOPS

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Amber Anderson from Marion, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, prior to launch, March 9, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 13:17
    Photo ID: 6560155
    VIRIN: 210309-N-NW048-1262
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLOPS [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    FLOPS
    FLOPS
    FLOPS
    FLOPS
    FLOPS
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Maintenance
    Flight Ops
    Drills
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Painting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT