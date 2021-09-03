An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, launches from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6560161
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-YW264-1017
|Resolution:
|3449x2464
|Size:
|778.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Ops [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT