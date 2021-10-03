Damage Controlman 3rd Class Milo Schumacher, from Oakland, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, participates in a fire fighting drill March 10, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)
