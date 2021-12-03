Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 22:02 Photo ID: 6559375 VIRIN: 210312-F-HT863-1265 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.86 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.