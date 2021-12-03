A sweater shirt with the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron logo the "Blackcats" at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 22:02
|Photo ID:
|6559375
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-HT863-1265
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS
