A U-2 Dragon Lady plane assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron taxis on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Pogo supports that rest underneath each wing are designed to keep the plane level during taxiing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 22:01
|Photo ID:
|6559371
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-HT863-1223
|Resolution:
|4344x2443
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
