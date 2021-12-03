A U-2 Dragon Lady plane assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron taxis on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Pogo supports that rest underneath each wing are designed to keep the plane level during taxiing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 22:01 Photo ID: 6559371 VIRIN: 210312-F-HT863-1223 Resolution: 4344x2443 Size: 1.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.