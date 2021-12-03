Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

A U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to 5th Reconnaissance Squadron prepares to land at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. The U-2 is one of two planes in the U.S. Air Force that the wheels are in a bicycle configuration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 22:01
|Photo ID:
|6559366
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-HT863-1154
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
