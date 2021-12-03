Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

A U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to 5th Reconnaissance Squadron prepares to land at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. The U-2 is one of two planes in the U.S. Air Force that the wheels are in a bicycle configuration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

