Airman 1st Class Chambers Deshaun, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics technician, left, and Senior Airman Chavarria Eliano, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, pull the wing of the U-2 Dragon Lady down to level out the plane at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. The pogo team follows behind the U-2 during every launch and landing to clean up and install the pogos which help the U-2 maneuver easier while on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 22:01 Photo ID: 6559372 VIRIN: 210312-F-HT863-1208 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.14 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.