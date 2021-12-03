Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

    Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chambers Deshaun, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics technician, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Pogo crews launch, recover and maintain the Dragon Lady and it's pogos, which are temporary landing gears used to stabilize the aircraft when it takes off and lands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

