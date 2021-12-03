Airman 1st Class Chambers Deshaun, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics technician, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Pogo crews launch, recover and maintain the Dragon Lady and it's pogos, which are temporary landing gears used to stabilize the aircraft when it takes off and lands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 22:01
|Photo ID:
|6559369
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-HT863-1214
|Resolution:
|5680x3867
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS
