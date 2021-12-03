Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

Airmen from the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron run to place pogo supports under the wings of the U-2 Dragon Lady during a landing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Maintainers play a more involved role in the departure, landing and recovery of the U-2 than any other aircraft in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

