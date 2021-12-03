Maintainers help get U-2 back on ground

Airman 1st Class Tran Patrick, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron aircraft fuels apprentice, prepares the plane for the pogo support to be placed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. Pogo sticks are approximately four-foot long, spring aluminum devices that help the U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft balance its 105-foot wing span while on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

