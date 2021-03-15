Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

`U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron participate in a race wearing their body armor, camera equipment and other gear during Scorpion Lens 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is annual training designed to validate the ability of Air Force combat camera Airmen to survive, operate and provide directed imagery capability in an austere environment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Justin Parsons)

