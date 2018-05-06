Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 5 of 8]

    Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron prepare for a ruck to practice their knowledge on patrolling and formations during Scorpion Lens 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual training event, testing members ability to adapt to different circumstances, mandated by Air Force combat camera job qualification standards to help strengthen individual and team skill sets surrounding the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2018
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6557119
    VIRIN: 210315-F-GZ700-0449
    Resolution: 5652x3761
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Justin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    PA
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    training
    scorpion lens

