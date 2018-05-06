Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron prepare for a ruck to practice their knowledge on patrolling and formations during Scorpion Lens 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual training event, testing members ability to adapt to different circumstances, mandated by Air Force combat camera job qualification standards to help strengthen individual and team skill sets surrounding the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

