Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Damon Kasberg, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat photojournalist, documents Airmen participating in the biannual exercise, Scorpion Lens 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual training event, testing members ability to adapt to different circumstances, mandated by Air Force combat camera job qualification standards to help strengthen individual and team skills surrounding the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

