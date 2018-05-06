Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano and Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez, 1st Combat Camera combat photojournalists, listen to a brief on the function and proper use of M-4 Carbine weapon system at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual training event, testing members ability to adapt to different circumstances, mandated by Air Force combat camera job qualification standards to help strengthen individual and team skill sets surrounding the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

