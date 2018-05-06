U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron prepare their ruck sacks, camera gear and weapon systems before starting the biannual exercise, Scorpion Lens 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual combat camera training designed to strengthen participants’ skills in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and procedures inherent to support mission tasks.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2018 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6557117 VIRIN: 210315-F-GZ700-0152 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 19.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Justin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.