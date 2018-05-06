Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 4 of 8]

    Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron prepare their ruck sacks, camera gear and weapon systems before starting the biannual exercise, Scorpion Lens 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual combat camera training designed to strengthen participants’ skills in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and procedures inherent to support mission tasks.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2018
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6557117
    VIRIN: 210315-F-GZ700-0152
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Justin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    PA
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    training
    scorpion lens

