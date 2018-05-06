U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson and Senior Airman Chad Fultz, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Airmen, set up magazine pouches on their body armor during Scorpion Lens 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The purpose of the exercise is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel of all ranks and skill levels in basic tactics, techniques and procedures inherent to combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2018 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6557115 VIRIN: 210315-F-GZ700-0386 Resolution: 5792x3854 Size: 13.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Justin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.