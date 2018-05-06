Combat Camera conducts exercise Scorpion Lens 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Scorpion Lens 2021 cadre, signals to one of the participating teams to begin their ruck at Joint Base Charleston, March 15, 2021. The week-long exercise is an annual training event designed to test combat camera Airmen(S) ability to shape the information environment; in a joint task force crisis response scenario.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons)

