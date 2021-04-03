Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8]

    Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Stephen Munoz with the 1st of the 158th Infantry Regiment escorts a high value target out of a connex during the military operations in urban terrain event that took place on day four in Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Photo by Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Flagstaff
    Camp Navajo
    AZNG
    Best Warrior Competition 2021
    BW2021

