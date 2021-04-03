1st Sgt. John Jones with the 996th Area Support Medical Company low crawls under barbed wire on the obstacle course event on day four of Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6554885 VIRIN: 210304-A-ZZ215-935 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.32 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.