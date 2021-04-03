2 Lt. Chad Pentacost of the 258th Engineers and Spc. Alexander Smallbrock with Western Army Aviation Training siteleads the squad out of a connex during a military operations in urban terrain event on day four of the Best Warrior Competition here on Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6554890
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-ZZ215-167
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT