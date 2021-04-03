Best Warrior Competition 2021

2 Lt. Chad Pentacost of the 258th Engineers and Spc. Alexander Smallbrock with Western Army Aviation Training siteleads the squad out of a connex during a military operations in urban terrain event on day four of the Best Warrior Competition here on Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

