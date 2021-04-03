Sgt. Christopher Black of the 860th Military Police Company swings across the monkey bars on the obstacle course on day four of the Best Warrior Competition 2021 on Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6554891 VIRIN: 210304-A-ZZ215-216 Resolution: 3491x3336 Size: 2.22 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.