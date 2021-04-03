2nd Lt. Michael Hunt with the 856th Military Police pulls security while the squad prepares to breach and clear a building for the military operations in urban terrain event during the Best Warrior Competition 2021 in Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6554889 VIRIN: 210304-A-ZZ215-088 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.32 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.