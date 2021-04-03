2nd Lt. Michael Hunt with the 856th Military Police pulls security while the squad prepares to breach and clear a building for the military operations in urban terrain event during the Best Warrior Competition 2021 in Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6554889
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-ZZ215-088
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
