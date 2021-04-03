2nd Lt. Micah Rankin with D Company of 1st of the 158th Infantry Regiment crawls through a culvert on the obstacle course, day four of the Best Warrior Competition 2021 in Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army photo by Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

