    Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 2 of 8]

    Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Victor Bartels of the 1120th Transportation Battalion uses a rope to ascend a wall on the obstacle course event on day four of the Best Warrior Competition on Camp Navajo, Ariz. (Photo by U.S. Army Ssgt. Elizabeth Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6554886
    VIRIN: 210304-A-ZZ215-980
    Resolution: 3500x3434
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Flagstaff
    Camp Navajo
    AZNG
    Best Warrior Competition 2021
    BW2021

