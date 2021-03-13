K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration

Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, holds his chew toy during a MWD demonstration, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. March 13th is dedicated to recognizing National K-9 Veterans Day for the military working dog units that have served the military.

