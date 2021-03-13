K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration

Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, awaits commands from his handler during a MWD demonstration March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 93rd MWD Det. supports the U.S. Forces Command and U.S. Secret Service missions by performing specialized security patrols and detecting explosives and narcotics.

by PV2 Summer Keiser