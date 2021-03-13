Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, wears protective gear customized for canines during a MWD demonstration, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. March 13th recognizes National K-9 Veterans Day and commemorates the service and sacrifice of military working dogs since World War II.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 17:16
|Photo ID:
|6554870
|VIRIN:
|210313-A-IP537-005
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
