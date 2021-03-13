Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, wears protective gear customized for canines during a MWD demonstration, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. March 13th recognizes National K-9 Veterans Day and commemorates the service and sacrifice of military working dogs since World War II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 17:16 Photo ID: 6554870 VIRIN: 210313-A-IP537-005 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 12.49 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.