Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, chews his dog toy while his handler adjusts his K-9 gear, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Specialized K-9 equipment helps protect MWDs from extreme climates during missions.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6554875
|VIRIN:
|210313-A-IP537-009
|Resolution:
|5999x3999
|Size:
|15.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
