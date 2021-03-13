Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 5 of 11]

    K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Military Working Dog Groll, a K-9 assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, sports his K-9 equipment for a MWD demonstration, March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Specialized K-9 equipment helps protect MWDs from extreme climates during missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 17:16
    Photo ID: 6554869
    VIRIN: 210313-A-IP537-006
    Resolution: 5999x3999
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Fort Stewart
    Military Working Dog
    K-9
    K-9 Veterans Day
    93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment

