    K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 3 of 11]

    K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Catalino Lopez, left, Military Working Dog Alex, and Spc. Kaylie Buck, all assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, demonstrate controlled aggression training March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 93rd MWD Det. supports the U.S. Forces Command and U.S. Secret Service missions by performing specialized security patrols and detecting explosives and narcotics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6554866
    VIRIN: 210313-A-IP537-003
    Resolution: 5999x3999
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by PV2 Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

