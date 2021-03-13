K-9 Veteran's Day Military Working Dog Demonstration

Spc. Kaylie Buck, a Military Working Dog Handler, and MWD Groll, both assigned to 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, prepare to display K-9 gear for a MWD demonstration March 13, 2021, at Holbrook Pond in Fort Stewart, Georgia. The demonstration included controlled aggression, obedience and a display of K-9 gear.

