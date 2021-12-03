Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, prepares to swap the patches of his daughter, Capt. Haida StarEagle, during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle will remain at JBLE until later this year when she’ll transfer to a Space Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Leah Young)
