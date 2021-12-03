Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7]

    Living &amp; Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Leah Young 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, prepares to swap the patches of his daughter, Capt. Haida StarEagle, during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle will remain at JBLE until later this year when she’ll transfer to a Space Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Leah Young)

    Living &amp; Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars

