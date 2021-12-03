U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard, speaks at Capt. Haida StarEagle’s induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. Walker spoke about how all services perform as one together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6554413 VIRIN: 210312-F-JM722-1065 Resolution: 3112x2223 Size: 622.54 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.