    Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 1 of 7]

    Living &amp; Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard, speaks at Capt. Haida StarEagle’s induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. Walker spoke about how all services perform as one together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6554413
    VIRIN: 210312-F-JM722-1065
    Resolution: 3112x2223
    Size: 622.54 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

