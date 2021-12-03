U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker, Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard, speaks at Capt. Haida StarEagle’s induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. Walker spoke about how all services perform as one together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|03.12.2021
|03.12.2021 18:02
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars
