U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Smith, 36th Intelligence Squadron commander, presents a certificate of promotion to Capt. Haida StarEagle during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle promoted to captain last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to be recognized until now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6554414
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-JM722-1073
|Resolution:
|4041x2886
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars
LEAVE A COMMENT