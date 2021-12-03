U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Smith, 36th Intelligence Squadron commander, presents a certificate of promotion to Capt. Haida StarEagle during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle promoted to captain last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to be recognized until now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

