    Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 2 of 7]

    Living &amp; Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Smith, 36th Intelligence Squadron commander, presents a certificate of promotion to Capt. Haida StarEagle during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle promoted to captain last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to be recognized until now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6554414
    VIRIN: 210312-F-JM722-1073
    Resolution: 4041x2886
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living & Risking it all: Newest Space Force Intelligence Officer Aims for the Stars [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native American

    History

    USAF

    USSF

    363 ISRW

    Native American
    History
    USAF
    USSF
    363 ISRW
    36 IS

