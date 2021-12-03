Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, watches his daughter, Capt. Haida StarEagle, 36th Intelligence squadron training flight commander, provide remarks during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle spoke about how it meant the world to her to make her father proud by becoming the first Native American Female Intelligence officer inducted into the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

