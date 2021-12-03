U.S. Space Force Capt. Haida StarEagle, 36th Intelligence squadron training flight commander, becomes emotional as her father Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, pins on her new occupational badge during her induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. StarEagle got her name after the shaman in her tribe returned from a vision quest, saying she was destined for the stars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

