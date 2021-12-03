Chief Samuel Little Fox, shaman of the Matinecock Tribe and all 13 tribes on Long Island, New York, leads the invocation at his daughter’s, Capt. Haida StarEagle, induction to the United States Space Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12, 2021. Little Fox traveled from New York to see his daughter make history as the first Native American Female Intelligence officer inducted into the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st. Lt. Leah Young)

