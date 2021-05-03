U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica Batiste, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, boot the system of a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite after assembly at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. The VSAT satellite is controlled through the laptop. Radio frequency transmission personnel install and maintain RF transmitters, antennas, tuners and other communications devices, including those used for satellites and encryptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 22:32 Photo ID: 6549600 VIRIN: 210305-F-IV266-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.31 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VSAT Set Up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.