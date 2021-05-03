VSAT Set Up

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica Batiste, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, mount dish petals to a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. The System Client Operations Transmissions Flight also maintains the four Geostationary Meteorological satellite antennas on Kadena. These antennas help weather forecasters keep up-to-date satellite information for forecasting purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

