VSAT Set Up

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 18th Communications Squadron, adjusts the modem of a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. A satellite modem is used to establish data transfers using communication satellites as a relay. A satellite modem’s main function is to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

