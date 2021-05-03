U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 18th Communications Squadron, adjusts the modem of a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. A satellite modem is used to establish data transfers using communication satellites as a relay. A satellite modem’s main function is to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 22:32
|Photo ID:
|6549601
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-IV266-1002
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, VSAT Set Up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
