VSAT Set Up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica Batiste and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, disassemble a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. Portable VSATs can be used with communication flyaway kits. This particular VSAT is lightweight and is easy to assemble and disassemble with no additional tools required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP