VSAT Set Up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, connect the wiring of a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. The System Client Operations Transmissions Flight consistently practices setting up VSATs to ensure they’re functioning properly. They perform any kind of troubleshooting necessary to get the VSATs in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

