    VSAT Set Up [Image 3 of 9]

    VSAT Set Up

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, connect the wiring of a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. The System Client Operations Transmissions Flight consistently practices setting up VSATs to ensure they’re functioning properly. They perform any kind of troubleshooting necessary to get the VSATs in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 22:31
    Photo ID: 6549596
    VIRIN: 210305-F-IV266-1006
    Resolution: 6255x4170
    Size: 18.68 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSAT Set Up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

