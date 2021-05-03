U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, both radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, handle a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite transceiver at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. A transceiver has a transmitter and receiver built into one unit. The transceiver converts a band of frequencies from an intermediate frequency to a higher frequency and transmits the converted and amplified signal to the satellite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 22:32
|Photo ID:
|6549599
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-IV266-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VSAT Set Up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT