U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, both radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, handle a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite transceiver at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. A transceiver has a transmitter and receiver built into one unit. The transceiver converts a band of frequencies from an intermediate frequency to a higher frequency and transmits the converted and amplified signal to the satellite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 22:32 Photo ID: 6549599 VIRIN: 210305-F-IV266-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.14 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VSAT Set Up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.