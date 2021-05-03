VSAT Set Up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manenita Matanguihan, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica Batiste and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Braund, radio frequency transmission systems technicians with the 18th Communications Squadron, walk toward their shop after packing up a Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. The System Client Operations Transmissions Flight is also responsible for providing public address support for different events throughout the base. They support Kadena’s mission by keeping operational communications smooth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

