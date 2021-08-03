Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) “COVID Sucks” 5K [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) “COVID Sucks” 5K

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors participate in “COVID Sucks” 5K on the ship’s flight deck, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6549056
    VIRIN: 210308-N-YC845-1029
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) “COVID Sucks” 5K [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    GRF
    Adkins
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea

