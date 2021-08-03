Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCPO Training [Image 10 of 13]

    DCPO Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Walker 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Eckhoff, from Long Island, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, conducts damage control petty officer training in the ship’s hangar bay, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 13:21
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Warship 78
    FH905
    MC3 Brett Walker

