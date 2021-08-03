DCPO Training

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Eckhoff, from Long Island, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, conducts damage control petty officer training in the ship’s hangar bay, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

