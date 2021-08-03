USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors participate in “COVID Sucks” 5K on the ship’s flight deck, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6549054
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-YC845-1019
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1001.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) COVID Sucks 5K [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
