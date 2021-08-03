An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, lands on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 13:21 Photo ID: 6549049 VIRIN: 210308-N-TL968-1057 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1013.27 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.