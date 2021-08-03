Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 13]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, lands on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 13:21
    Photo ID: 6549049
    VIRIN: 210308-N-TL968-1057
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1013.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

